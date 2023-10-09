Saudi Arabia launches hydrogen train tests

RIYADH, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2023) -- Saudi Arabia's state-owned railway operator Saudi Arabia Railways (SAR) has announced the launch of hydrogen train tests.

The tests, set for October, came after the SAR and the French rail transportation company Alstom signed a memorandum of understanding in September 2022 to make hydrogen trains that were suitable for use in the kingdom, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

The tests will encompass operational experiments and studies to ensure the trains are compatible with Saudi Arabia's environment, paving the way for their future entry into service, according to the SPA.

SAR announced that these trains represent a pioneering initiative in the middle East and North Africa, underscoring the kingdom's commitment to adopting sustainable transportation technologies.

Saleh bin Nasser Al-Jasser, minister of Transport and Logistics Services and chairman of the board of Directors of SAR, said the move aligns with the objectives of the National Transport and Logistics Strategy and is part of the plan to move towards a more sustainable transportation system by using the latest technologies.