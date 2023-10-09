Open Menu

Saudi Arabia Launches Hydrogen Train Tests

Umer Jamshaid Published October 09, 2023 | 12:20 PM

Saudi Arabia launches hydrogen train tests

RIYADH, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2023) -- Saudi Arabia's state-owned railway operator Saudi Arabia Railways (SAR) has announced the launch of hydrogen train tests.

The tests, set for October, came after the SAR and the French rail transportation company Alstom signed a memorandum of understanding in September 2022 to make hydrogen trains that were suitable for use in the kingdom, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

The tests will encompass operational experiments and studies to ensure the trains are compatible with Saudi Arabia's environment, paving the way for their future entry into service, according to the SPA.

SAR announced that these trains represent a pioneering initiative in the middle East and North Africa, underscoring the kingdom's commitment to adopting sustainable transportation technologies.

Saleh bin Nasser Al-Jasser, minister of Transport and Logistics Services and chairman of the board of Directors of SAR, said the move aligns with the objectives of the National Transport and Logistics Strategy and is part of the plan to move towards a more sustainable transportation system by using the latest technologies.

Related Topics

Africa Company Saudi Saudi Arabia Middle East Saudi Arabia Riyals September October

Recent Stories

Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 06 New Zealand Vs. Ne ..

Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 06 New Zealand Vs. Netherlands, Live Score, History ..

13 minutes ago
 Insured Emiratis encouraged to increase employment ..

Insured Emiratis encouraged to increase employment years to benefit from higher ..

44 minutes ago
 CJP views SC (Practice and Procedure) Act with 'g ..

CJP views SC (Practice and Procedure) Act with 'good intentions'

51 minutes ago
 UAE leaders congratulate Ugandan President on Inde ..

UAE leaders congratulate Ugandan President on Independence Day

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 October 2023

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 October 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 October 2023

4 hours ago
UAE calls for protection of civilians and stresses ..

UAE calls for protection of civilians and stresses that the immediate priority i ..

11 hours ago
 UAE President and French President discuss bilater ..

UAE President and French President discuss bilateral ties and regional developme ..

12 hours ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed, Antony Blinken discuss latest ..

Abdullah bin Zayed, Antony Blinken discuss latest regional developments

12 hours ago
 UAE President holds phone calls with heads of stat ..

UAE President holds phone calls with heads of state of Jordan, Egypt, Syria, Isr ..

13 hours ago
 Dubai Press Club, MBRU host health science trainin ..

Dubai Press Club, MBRU host health science training programme

13 hours ago
 UAE jiu-jitsu champions receive heroic welcome at ..

UAE jiu-jitsu champions receive heroic welcome at Dubai Airport after historic A ..

15 hours ago

More Stories From World