Saudi Arabia launches Iftar, dates distribution programs in Kosova

Pristina, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2025) The Ministry of Islamic Affairs, Dawah and Guidance has launched the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques' iftar and dates distribution programs for Ramadan 1446 AH in Pristina, Republic of Kosova.

The programs will distribute 5 tons of dates to 20,000 beneficiaries and provide iftar meals to 6,000 people throughout the holy month.