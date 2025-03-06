Open Menu

Saudi Arabia Launches Iftar, Dates Distribution Programs In Kosova

Sumaira FH Published March 06, 2025 | 03:50 PM

Saudi Arabia launches Iftar, dates distribution programs in Kosova

Pristina, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2025) The Ministry of Islamic Affairs, Dawah and Guidance has launched the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques' iftar and dates distribution programs for Ramadan 1446 AH in Pristina, Republic of Kosova.

The programs will distribute 5 tons of dates to 20,000 beneficiaries and provide iftar meals to 6,000 people throughout the holy month.

Recent Stories

UAE Team Emirates-XRG rider Juan Ayuso sprints to ..

UAE Team Emirates-XRG rider Juan Ayuso sprints to Trofeo Laigueglia victory

26 minutes ago
 DEWA invites international developers to submit ex ..

DEWA invites international developers to submit expressions of interest for 7th ..

2 hours ago
 DWTC partners with Informa Group to create first-o ..

DWTC partners with Informa Group to create first-of-its-kind global MICE powerho ..

2 hours ago
 Dubai Customs thwarts smuggling of 10.8 million co ..

Dubai Customs thwarts smuggling of 10.8 million counterfeit items in 2024

2 hours ago
 Ministerial Development Council reviews key govern ..

Ministerial Development Council reviews key government policies, initiatives

2 hours ago
 Tadweer launches ‘Naqa’a’ Ramadan campaign t ..

Tadweer launches ‘Naqa’a’ Ramadan campaign to promote sustainability

3 hours ago
UAE leaders congratulate President of Ghana on Ind ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Ghana on Independence Day

3 hours ago
 Four terrorists arrested from near Pak-Afgan borde ..

Four terrorists arrested from near Pak-Afgan border in Balochistan’s Toba Kakr ..

3 hours ago
 INDEX signs two agreements to expand reach of AEED ..

INDEX signs two agreements to expand reach of AEEDC Dubai, Dubai Derma in Centra ..

4 hours ago
 TECNO Pocket Go – World's First Windows AR Gamin ..

TECNO Pocket Go – World's First Windows AR Gaming Set to Be Unveiled at MWC Ba ..

4 hours ago
 A Smarter Way to Capture, Create, and Connect with ..

A Smarter Way to Capture, Create, and Connect with vivo V50 - Coming Soon

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 March 2025

7 hours ago

More Stories From World