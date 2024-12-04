Saudi Arabia launches largest urban rail network in Middle East with Riyadh Metro

The first three lines of the Riyadh Metro officially has commenced operations marking the inauguration of the largest urban railway network in the Middle East

RIYADH, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2024) The first three lines of the Riyadh Metro officially has commenced operations marking the inauguration of the largest urban railway network in the middle East.

The mega-project is a cornerstone of Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030 initiative, in a bid to reduce traffic congestion and enhancing the quality of life for residents in the Kingdom’s capital.

The launch includes the Blue Line, connecting Olaya Street to Al Batha; the Yellow Line, serving King Khalid International Airport Road; and the Purple Line, spanning Abdulrahman bin Aauf Street–Sheikh Hassan bin Hussain bin Ali Road. The metro is designed to transform urban mobility by offering a sustainable and efficient alternative to road travel.

The Red Line, running along King Abdullah Road, and the Green Line, covering King Abdulaziz Road, are set to begin operations on December 15. The final phase of the first network, the Orange Line along Madinah Road, will open on January 5, 2025.

The Riyadh Metro project was first announced in April 2012, with the Saudi Cabinet approving the implementation of an integrated public transport system. The contracts were awarded in 2013 to three global consortiums, with a total project value of $22.5 billion (SR84.4 billion). Despite delays caused by logistical and global challenges, including the COVID-19 pandemic, the project has reached fruition, symbolizing Saudi Arabia's commitment to urban development and modernization.

The network features six lines covering 176 kilometers and 85 stations, including four major hubs strategically located to optimize connectivity across the city. Among these, the Blue Line spans 38 kilometers, making it the backbone of the system, while the Orange Line is the longest, stretching over 41 kilometers.

As part of Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030, the Riyadh Metro incorporates innovative sustainable practices to support environmental preservation. Energy-efficient trains, regenerative braking systems, and solar-powered stations are integral to the design, with all electricity sourced from renewable energy.

According to Maher Sheira, Supervisor of Digital Infrastructure for the King Abdulaziz Public Transport Project, the metro will help reduce city traffic by up to 30 per cent. "Our system is capable of transporting up to 3.6 million passengers daily.

If just 100,000 passengers switch from cars to the metro, we estimate a potential saving equivalent to three million trees annually," he said.

Sheira also highlighted the integration of metro and bus systems under the King Abdulaziz Public Transport Program, ensuring a seamless experience for commuters using a single ticket system across all modes of transport.

The Riyadh Metro project showcases cutting-edge engineering and design. The city’s challenging geological conditions, including dense limestone and breccia, required specialized tunnel boring machines (TBMs) for excavation. According to Roger Cruickshank, Senior Director at AtkinsRealis, the use of real-time geotechnical monitoring tools, fiber optic sensors, and advanced predictive analytics ensures infrastructure safety and operational efficiency.

The system operates on Level 4 automation, with centralized control centers managing operations through advanced algorithms and real-time data. Stations, designed with a blend of contemporary materials and traditional motifs, reflect Riyadh’s cultural heritage while enhancing passenger convenience.

The metro's launch has been met with widespread enthusiasm from residents, commuters, and visitors. For students and daily commuters, the system offers time-efficient and affordable travel options. A medical student at King Saud University highlighted the cost-effectiveness, noting a monthly student pass priced at SR70 ($18), enabling access to all metro and bus services.

The metro is also expected to drive urban development around stations and reduce reliance on private vehicles, supporting Saudi Arabia’s broader goals of reducing carbon emissions and promoting sustainable urban growth.

The Riyadh Metro is not just a transportation network; it is a symbol of Saudi Arabia's ambitions for sustainable and integrated urban living. With the remaining lines set to open soon, the project is expected to position Riyadh as a global leader in urban mobility while fulfilling key aspects of Vision 2030.

Inaugurated by King Salman, the Riyadh Metro represents a transformative step in the Kingdom's journey toward modernization and environmental stewardship. As operations expand, the metro promises to redefine public transport in Riyadh and provide a model for other cities worldwide grappling with urbanization challenges.