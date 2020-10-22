UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Saudi Arabia Launches National Artificial Intelligence Strategy

Sumaira FH 39 seconds ago Thu 22nd October 2020 | 05:06 PM

Saudi Arabia launches national artificial intelligence strategy

Saudi Arabia launched a national strategy on Wednesday to become a global leader in artificial intelligence (AI) by 2030, Saudi Press Agency reported

RIYADH, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2020 ) :Saudi Arabia launched a national strategy on Wednesday to become a global leader in artificial intelligence (AI) by 2030, Saudi Press Agency reported.

Abdullah bin Sharaf Alghamdi, president of the Saudi Data and AI Authority, announced the launch of the National Strategy for Data and AI at the Global AI Summit, which kicked off virtually on Wednesday.

"The strategy aims to make Saudi Arabia the place where the best of data and AI is made reality," Alghamdi said, adding that it sets the foundation and direction upon which Saudi Arabia will unlock the potential of data and AI to fulfill the national transformation priorities and establish the kingdom as a global hub for data and AI.

"One thing we all agree upon is that technology in general, and certainly AI, has been at the center of this new normal. AI today is making our healthcare more intelligent, our cities smart and our road safe," he noted.

Alghamdi also shared Saudi's AI and data objectives by 2030, including ranking among the top 15 countries in AI, training 20,000 data and AI specialists, and creating more than 300 active startups.

Chinese Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Chen Weiqing told Xinhua that the summit showed that the world attaches great importance to the field of AI, and he believed there are a lot of opportunities and potential ahead for China-Saudi cooperation in this filed.

"Many Chinese companies and research institutes were invited to participate, which reflects the international community's recognition of and attention to China's progress and achievements in AI and big data in recent years," Chen said.

Alghamdi stressed that Saudi Arabia viewed the summit as an annual platform that would take a look at AI in a fresh and positive perspective that elevates international collaboration over competition.

Related Topics

World Technology China Road Saudi Progress Saudi Arabia Hub All Best Top

Recent Stories

Dubai Culture welcomes visitors to Al Fahidi Histo ..

7 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi a global centre of energy, sustainabilit ..

22 minutes ago

India violating every known international law in H ..

36 seconds ago

RSF denounces sealing of Kashmir times in IIOJK

38 seconds ago

Tonga's Taufa joins Montpellier as Test cover

42 seconds ago

Tribal delegation calls on CM to discuss developme ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.