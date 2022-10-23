Saudi Arabia Launches National Supply Chain Initiative to Attract Investment - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd October, 2022) Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has announced the roll-out of a so-called Global Supply Chain Resilience Initiative to position the Gulf country as a key hub for global industrial companies, state news agency SPA reported on Sunday.

The initiative seeks to capitalize on Saudi Arabia's strategic location and capabilities, while supporting and growing the world's supply chains. According to the program's website, the initiative is primarily aimed at industrial spheres, including mining, machinery, petrochemicals and aerospace, among others.

The initiative is also expected to help Saudi Arabia achieve its goal of becoming a top 15 global economy by 2030.

Saudi Arabia expects to attract 40 billion of Saudi Riyals ($10.6 billion) within two years since the program's launch.