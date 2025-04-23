Saudi Arabia launches ‘Saudi Hearing’ volunteer program for children in Senegal

(@FahadShabbir)

DAKAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2025) The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief) has launched the ‘Saudi Hearing’ volunteer program for providing cochlear implants and auditory rehabilitation for children in Senegal.

According to the KSrelief on Wednesday, the initiative was officially inaugurated by Dr. Aqeel Al-Ghamdi, KSrelief’s Assistant Supervisor-General for Planning and Development.

The program brings together 14 volunteers from various medical specialties and was launched during a ceremony attended by several senior officials.

The ‘Saudi Hearing’ program is part of Saudi Arabia’s broader humanitarian mission, carried out through KSrelief, to offer medical assistance to vulnerable communities worldwide. It reflects the Kingdom’s ongoing commitment to supporting those affected by crises and hardships across the globe.