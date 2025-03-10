Saudi Arabia Launches Special Medical Package For Pilgrims' Emergency Needs
Sumaira FH Published March 10, 2025 | 10:16 PM
Saudi Arabia has introduced a special medical package to cater to the emergency health-care needs of visitors arriving in the Kingdom for religious rituals. As part of this initiative, a fleet of medical scooters has been deployed
MADINAH, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2025) Saudi Arabia has introduced a special medical package to cater to the emergency health-care needs of visitors arriving in the Kingdom for religious rituals. As part of this initiative, a fleet of medical scooters has been deployed.
These medical scooters will provide emergency medical assistance to Hajj and Umrah pilgrims, particularly in densely populated areas. In Madinah, the medical scooter teams will also operate around the Prophet’s Mosque (Masjid-e-Nabawi) to ensure prompt medical aid.
As many as 91 individuals have received emergency medical assistance under this new initiative yet.
Following initial aid, the medical scooter teams have swiftly transported patients from crowded areas to hospitals without delay.
To strengthen this emergency medical network, the initiative has been integrated with Al-Shifa Health Endowment, Haramain Emergency Hospital, and Bab Jibreel Urgent Care Centres.
This step reflects the Kingdom’s commitment to ensuring the well-being of pilgrims by enhancing health-care services during their spiritual journey.
Recent Stories
Mirpur-AJK Div Teaching Hospital begins tree plantation drive
OIC Secretary-General meets EU Ambassador to Saudi Arabia
23 shopkeeper fined for overcharging
Work on Signal Free Mall Road project accelerated
Indonesia, Vietnam to enhance ties to comprehensive strategic partnership
Renowned punjabi poet Yusuf Nayyar passes away
Guatemala Volcano de Fuego intensifies, forcing mass evacuations
SU announces schedule for submission of exam forms
PJA Launches 9th comprehensive training course on forensic evidence
IGP Rizvi visits various areas of capital
SHC issues notices over APP society’s plea against transfer of plot
Traders suffer losses due to plant protection restrictions at Gabd-Rimdan Border ..
More Stories From World
-
OIC Secretary-General meets EU Ambassador to Saudi Arabia6 minutes ago
-
Indonesia, Vietnam to enhance ties to comprehensive strategic partnership5 minutes ago
-
Guatemala Volcano de Fuego intensifies, forcing mass evacuations5 minutes ago
-
Shai outguns Jokic with 40pts as Thunder roll past Nuggets5 minutes ago
-
China's top political advisory body holds closing meeting of annual session5 minutes ago
-
China leads global rankings in high-quality research papers5 minutes ago
-
Saudi Arabia launches special medical package for pilgrims' emergency needs5 minutes ago
-
Canada’s Liberal Party elects Mark Carney as new leader4 hours ago
-
Romanian climber completes Seven Summits circuit5 hours ago
-
Napoli win refreshes title hopes as Atalanta thrash Juventus5 hours ago
-
Zelensky, ahead of US talks, says Ukraine wants peace6 hours ago
-
Five years ago, WHO's pandemic call shook world into action6 hours ago