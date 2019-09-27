UrduPoint.com
Saudi Arabia Launches Tourist Visas, Allows Russians To Obtain Visas On Arrival

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Fri 27th September 2019 | 07:10 PM

Riyadh is launching on Friday a tourist visa program that will enable travelers to obtain one-year multiple-entry visas, with Russia among the 49 nations entitled to electronic visas and visas on arrival

RIYADH (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th September, 2019) Riyadh is launching on Friday a tourist visa program that will enable travelers to obtain one-year multiple-entry visas, with Russia among the 49 nations entitled to electronic visas and visas on arrival.

"For the first time, we are opening our country to tourists from all over the world," Saudi Tourism Chairman Ahmad Khateeb will say at a ceremony in Riyadh.

The new visa system will allow tourists from 49 countries, including Russia, multiple entries with durations of up to 90 days a year.

The historic move is expected to boost the country's GDP by 7 percent to 10 percent, and lessen its dependence on oil both of these objectives are set in the Vision 2030 program.

Saudi Arabia expects that the new visa program will create up to 1 million new jobs by 2030, increase capacities of Saudi airports by 150 million new passengers per year and require 500,000 more hotel rooms across the country in the coming decade.

