Saudi Arabia Makes COVID-19 Vaccine Mandatory For Any Activity From August 1 - Ministry

Muhammad Irfan 53 seconds ago Wed 19th May 2021 | 04:50 AM

Saudi Arabia Makes COVID-19 Vaccine Mandatory for Any Activity From August 1 - Ministry

DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th May, 2021) Saudi Arabia will make the COVID-19 vaccination mandatory for any type of activities, including using public transport and visiting government agencies, starting from August 1, the national Interior Ministry said.

"To fight the coronavirus, it was decided to make the COVID-19 vaccination mandatory starting from August 1, 2021, for entering any government or private organization, participating in any cultural, scientific or entertainment events as well as using public transport," the ministry wrote on its Twitter page on late Tuesday.

At the moment, more than 11.8 million out of about 34.2 million Saudi Arabians have been inoculated against COVID-19.

