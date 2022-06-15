UrduPoint.com

Saudi Arabia Makes It Mandatory For Women Below 45 Years Of Age To Have A Male Guardian During The Pilgrimage

Sameer Tahir Published June 15, 2022 | 02:30 PM

Women in this age category who fly to Saudi Arabia without a Mahram would be deported immediately.

Saudi Arabia has made it mandatory for women under the age of 45 to travel to the country with their male guardians for Hajj.

Women in this age category who fly to Saudi Arabia without a Mahram would be deported immediately, according to the General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA) .

The aviation authorities also stated that airlines that break the rules will be penalized.

After two years of Covid epidemic, the Kingdom has authorized up to one million individuals to participate in the Hajj pilgrimage this year, opening it up to overseas travelers.

For this year's Hajj, Pakistan has been allocated a quota of 81,132 pilgrims, with 32,000 utilizing a government scheme and 48,000 using commercial operators.

