Saudi Arabia, Malaysia sign MoU to combat corruption

Riyadh, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2024) The Oversight and Anti-Corruption Authority (NAZAHA) and the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) signed on Tuesday in Kuala Lumpur a memorandum of understanding on combating corruption.

NAZAHA President Mazin bin Ibrahim Al-Kahmous and MACC Chief Commissioner Tan Sri Azam bin Baki signed the memorandum, which aims to boost cooperation in combating cross-border corruption, facilitating the exchange of information related to instances of corruption, and developing and strengthening institutional capacities.

Saudi Ambassador to Malaysia Musaed bin Ibrahim Al-Saleem attended the signing ceremony.