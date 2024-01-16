Saudi Arabia, Malaysia Sign MoU To Combat Corruption
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 16, 2024 | 02:10 PM
Riyadh, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2024) The Oversight and Anti-Corruption Authority (NAZAHA) and the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) signed on Tuesday in Kuala Lumpur a memorandum of understanding on combating corruption.
NAZAHA President Mazin bin Ibrahim Al-Kahmous and MACC Chief Commissioner Tan Sri Azam bin Baki signed the memorandum, which aims to boost cooperation in combating cross-border corruption, facilitating the exchange of information related to instances of corruption, and developing and strengthening institutional capacities.
Saudi Ambassador to Malaysia Musaed bin Ibrahim Al-Saleem attended the signing ceremony.
