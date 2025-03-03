Open Menu

Saudi Arabia Marks Health Martyr Day

Faizan Hashmi Published March 03, 2025 | 03:20 PM

Riyadh, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2025) Saudi Arabia marked Health Martyr Day on March 2, a national day designated by the Ministry of Health to honor healthcare workers who lost their lives while performing their duties during epidemics and other health challenges.

This day, coinciding with the anniversary of the first COVID-19 case in Saudi Arabia, serves as a national occasion to remember the heroic efforts of healthcare practitioners.

The Kingdom's initiative to establish Health Martyr Day has gained regional recognition, being endorsed by Arab and Gulf countries and officially approved by the Council of Arab Health Ministers and the Gulf Cooperation Council. This approval underscores the vital role of healthcare workers across the Arab world.

In a statement, Minister of Health Fahad AlJalajel emphasized that Health Martyr Day celebrates the lives of healthcare heroes who made selfless sacrifices to protect the community's health. He acknowledged their dedication and loyalty as reflections of the nation's noble values and affirmed the ministry's commitment to supporting their families and continuing to build a sustainable healthcare system.

The Ministry of Health also highlighted the crucial role of healthcare workers in the Kingdom's ongoing health transformation. To further honor their contributions, the ministry established the "Health Martyrs Unit" to provide support to the families of healthcare workers who lost their lives in the line of duty.

