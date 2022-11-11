Saudi Arabia May Achieve Net Zero Emission Before 2060 - Energy Minister

Saudi Arabia can achieve zero carbon emissions sooner than the target of year 2060, Saudi Energy Minister Abdulaziz bin Salman Al Saud said Friday

"Aside from the ambition we've declared last year, which is as a country we will go to a net zero by 2060, I have to remind people that it is all contingent on technologies.

We believe, there is a good chance that that aim, hopefully, can be brought earlier," the minister said at the 27th Conference of the Parties (COP27) to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change.

According to the minister, the kingdom launched 13 renewable energy projects in 2022, investing 34 billion rials (over $9 billion) in their implementation.

The COP27, the United Nations Climate Change Conference, is taking place in the Egyptian resort city of Sharm El Sheikh from November 6-18.