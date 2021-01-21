Saudi Arabia May Become Vital Hub for Sputnik V Vaccine Export to MidEast - RDIF

Saudi Arabia may become a vital hub for export of Russia's Sputnik V vaccine and its combination with AstraZeneca to the Middle East and North Africa, CEO of the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) Kirill Dmitriev said Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st January, 2021) Saudi Arabia may become a vital hub for export of Russia's Sputnik V vaccine and its combination with AstraZeneca to the middle East and North Africa, CEO of the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) Kirill Dmitriev said Thursday.

"We are discussing distribution of Sputnik V in Saudi Arabia. It may become a very important logistics hub for the Middle East and North Africa for Sputnik V as well as its combination with AstraZeneca," Dmitriev told a briefing.

RDIF CEO added that he was hoping to soon announce a memorandum of understanding with partners from Saudi Arabia.