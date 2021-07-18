Saudi Arabia May Boost Oil Output Up to 11Mbd by Fall Or Late December - Energy Minister

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th July, 2021) Saudi Arabia may increase oil production of up to 11 million barrels a day (mbd) by September or by end of December this year, following the latest decision to ease the oil cuts, Saudi Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman said on Sunday.

"If everything [that] is being said and done is done, we will get somewhere around 11 [mbd] by ” could be September, if we use the three months that we have in our buckets, could be the end of December," Salman said at a press conference following the OPEC+ meeting, when asked when Saudi Arabia will reach the oil production level of 11 mbd.

As for when Riyadh may increase oil production to 13 mbd, the minister replied that it could happen "in due time."