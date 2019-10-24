UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Saudi Arabia Names New Foreign Minister In Generational Shift

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Thu 24th October 2019 | 04:45 PM

Saudi Arabia names new foreign minister in generational shift

Saudi Arabia has appointed a new foreign minister with experience in Western capitals and loyalty to the powerful crown prince, in what observers say is a generational shift being driven by the young ruler

Riyadh, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2019 ) :Saudi Arabia has appointed a new foreign minister with experience in Western capitals and loyalty to the powerful crown prince, in what observers say is a generational shift being driven by the young ruler.

Prince Faisal bin Farhan -- a one-time adviser to Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and currently ambassador to Germany -- will replace Ibrahim al-Assaf who was in the role for less than a year.

Assaf, who was appointed in the aftermath of the murder of dissident Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi inside the kingdom's Istanbul consulate, was demoted to minister of state.

While Assaf was charged with mending the kingdom's reputation in the immediate aftermath of the scandal, Prince Faisal has more repair work to do and must also contend with the kingdom's dangerously tense relations with Iran.

The new minister has "really strong ties with traditional Saudi allies", said Cinzia Bianco, a middle East analyst at the European Council on Foreign Relations. "He is dynamic and proactive."

Related Topics

Murder Scandal Iran Saudi Germany Young Istanbul Saudi Arabia Middle East Mohammed Bin Salman Jamal Khashoggi

Recent Stories

Sahiwal killings: victim family says "it was an ac ..

7 minutes ago

Afridi says "We all are pathan" instead of saying ..

28 minutes ago

US lawmakers term Indian action in Occupied Kashmi ..

1 hour ago

Wallabies coach Cheika will 'rise again', says Eng ..

6 minutes ago

New Tunisian President May Reinvigorate Country's ..

6 minutes ago

Two-day international workshop held

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.