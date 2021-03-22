Saudi Arabia Offers Ceasefire To Yemen's Huthi Rebels
Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Mon 22nd March 2021 | 08:28 PM
Riyadh, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2021 ) :Saudi Arabia on Monday offered Yemen's Huthi rebels a "comprehensive" ceasefire, among a series of proposals aimed at ending a catastrophic six-year conflict.
The proposals include "a comprehensive ceasefire across the country under the supervision of the United Nations", a government statement said.