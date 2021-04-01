Saudi Arabia Offers OPEC+ to Consider Gradual Increase in Production From May - Sources

Saudi Arabia at the OPEC+ meeting offered consider a gradual increase in oil production in the coming months, starting in May, two sources in the alliance's delegations told Sputnik

"Saudi Arabia has come up with a new proposal a gradual increase in production of the alliance in the coming months," one source said. He specified that it is proposed to increase production from May.