Saudi Arabia Offers OPEC+ To Consider Gradual Increase In Production From May - Sources

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Thu 01st April 2021 | 08:25 PM

Saudi Arabia Offers OPEC+ to Consider Gradual Increase in Production From May - Sources

Saudi Arabia at the OPEC+ meeting offered consider a gradual increase in oil production in the coming months, starting in May, two sources in the alliance's delegations told Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st April, 2021) Saudi Arabia at the OPEC+ meeting offered consider a gradual increase in oil production in the coming months, starting in May, two sources in the alliance's delegations told Sputnik.

"Saudi Arabia has come up with a new proposal a gradual increase in production of the alliance in the coming months," one source said. He specified that it is proposed to increase production from May.

