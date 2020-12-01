Saudi Arabia officially allows Israel to use airspace for commercial flights: Reports

(@fidahassanain)

The reports say that Saudi Arabia has officially agreed after talks between Saudi officials and White House senior advisor Jared Kushner.

RIYADH: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 1st, 2020) Saudi Arabia allowed Israeli commercial flights to use its airspace en route to the United Arab Emirates, the reports said on Tuesday.

The Saudi Arabia agreed following talks between Saudi officials and White House senior advisor Jared Kushner, Al-Jazeera reported.

Saudi Arabia's announcement means that an Israir flight between Tel Aviv and Dubai planned for today, Tuesday, will depart Ben-Gurion Airport as originally planned.

Jared Kushner and middle East envoys Avi berkowitz and Brian Hook took up the issue soon after their arrival in Saudi Arabia for talks.

The development took place just hours before Israel’s first commercial flight to the UAE was planned on Tuesday morning.

Israeli flight was at risk of being cancelled with no over flight deal.

Taking to Facebook account, Israeli Transportation Minister Miri Regev said: “I’m glad to see that after several long, tense hours of waiting and receiving many inquiries from concerned passengers and airline companies, the Saudis just gave their approval for the first Israeli commercial flight to depart tomorrow as planned. I wish all passengers a safe trip and a safe return.

Last week, Isreali Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu secretly visited Saudi Arabia and called on Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman. US secretary of state Mike Pompeo was also there in the meeting.