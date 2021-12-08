UrduPoint.com

Saudi Arabia, Oman Agree To Open Direct Road Between Countries

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Wed 08th December 2021 | 12:30 AM

DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th December, 2021) Saudi Arabia and the Sultanate of Oman agreed on Tuesday to the opening of a new section of the land border and a direct route of 725 kilometers (450 miles) between the countries.

The deal was announced after a meeting of Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud and Sultan of Oman Haitham bin Tariq.

"The parties welcomed the announcement of the opening of checkpoints on the border between Saudi Arabia and Oman and a route of 725 kilometers, which will contribute to the movement of countries' nationals and to the facilitation of economic cooperation between them," a statement issued after the meeting, held in Oman, read.

Despite sharing a border, relations between Saudi Arabia and Oman are strained. The dominant religion in Saudi Arabia is Sunni islam with Wahhabism as the dominant trend, which is quite contrary to Oman, with Sunni Ibadism. Moreover, Oman does not entirely follow Saudi Arabia's foreign policy, and does not share its concerns about Iran, continuing to maintain political and economic ties with Tehran.

