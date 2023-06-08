UrduPoint.com

Saudi Arabia Open To Talks On Human Rights, Does Not Respond To Pressure - Top Diplomat

Saudi Arabia Open to Talks on Human Rights, Does Not Respond to Pressure - Top Diplomat

Saudi Arabia is always open to having a dialogue with its friends on the human rights situation in the kingdom, but does not consider pressure to be helpful and will not respond to it, Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan said on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th June, 2023) Saudi Arabia is always open to having a dialogue with its friends on the human rights situation in the kingdom, but does not consider pressure to be helpful and will not respond to it, Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan said on Thursday.

"We are always open to having a dialogue with our friends, but we don't respond to pressure when we do anything. We do it in our own interests, and I don't think that anybody believes that pressure is useful or helpful," Faisal bin Farhan said during a joint press conference with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken in Riyadh, when asked about human rights in the country.

