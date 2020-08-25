Saudi Arabia Opening Land Borders to Allow Citizens to Return Home - SPA

DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th August, 2020) The Saudi authorities have allowed citizens stranded abroad amid the coronavirus pandemic to return from neighboring countries across the land borders, the official Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reports.

The families of Saudi citizens willing to return can now do so even if they are not Saudi citizens themselves.

House workers who have Saudi residence permits can also return to Saudi Arabia from the neighboring countries, through border checkpoints, provided that all precautionary measures are taken, SPA said.

Saudi Arabia has been registering around 1,500 - 2,000 new coronavirus cases daily for the past couple of months.

In total, more than 308,500 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Saudi Arabia, while the country's COVID-19 death toll stands at nearly 4,000. More than 282,800 people have recovered.