Saudi Arabia, Other Muslim Nations Condemn Plans For Jewish Site At Al-Aqsa Mosque

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published August 27, 2024 | 03:12 PM

Jordan, which oversees the mosque, labeled the Israeli minister’s comments as a breach of international law and unacceptable provocation

DOHA: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 27th, 2024) Saudi Arabia, Jordan, Qatar, the Palestinian Authority and other Muslim countries strongly condemned Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir's threat build worship site for Jewish at Al-Aqsa mosque.

The Muslim nations criticized the statement as incitement and an escalation of regional tensions.

According to Arab media reports, Saudi Arabia condemned the remarks as extremist and provocative, asserting that they offend Muslims globally. The Saudi Ministry of Foreign Affairs highlighted the need to uphold the historical and legal status of Al-Aqsa Mosque and called on the international community to address the humanitarian crisis affecting Palestinians and hold Israel accountable for its violations of international laws.

Jordan, which oversees the mosque, labeled the Israeli minister’s comments as a breach of international law and unacceptable provocation. Jordan has urged the international community to take a firm stand against such statements.

In addition, Turkey, Indonesia, Malaysia, the Gulf States, and other Muslim nations also voiced strong condemnation of the Israeli minister's comments.

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas's spokesman, Nabil Abu Rudeineh, denounced the Israeli minister's statement, arguing that it undermines the sanctity of Al-Aqsa Mosque and could lead to severe regional conflict.

