Saudi Arabia, Other Muslim Nations Condemn Plans For Jewish Site At Al-Aqsa Mosque
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published August 27, 2024 | 03:12 PM
Jordan, which oversees the mosque, labeled the Israeli minister’s comments as a breach of international law and unacceptable provocation
DOHA: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 27th, 2024) Saudi Arabia, Jordan, Qatar, the Palestinian Authority and other Muslim countries strongly condemned Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir's threat build worship site for Jewish at Al-Aqsa mosque.
The Muslim nations criticized the statement as incitement and an escalation of regional tensions.
According to Arab media reports, Saudi Arabia condemned the remarks as extremist and provocative, asserting that they offend Muslims globally. The Saudi Ministry of Foreign Affairs highlighted the need to uphold the historical and legal status of Al-Aqsa Mosque and called on the international community to address the humanitarian crisis affecting Palestinians and hold Israel accountable for its violations of international laws.
Jordan, which oversees the mosque, labeled the Israeli minister’s comments as a breach of international law and unacceptable provocation. Jordan has urged the international community to take a firm stand against such statements.
In addition, Turkey, Indonesia, Malaysia, the Gulf States, and other Muslim nations also voiced strong condemnation of the Israeli minister's comments.
Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas's spokesman, Nabil Abu Rudeineh, denounced the Israeli minister's statement, arguing that it undermines the sanctity of Al-Aqsa Mosque and could lead to severe regional conflict.
Recent Stories
UN condemns Taliban's morality law targeting Afghan women
CS for effective collaboration between PNRA, district admin, Rescue 1122 to ensu ..
DPO visits Phularwan police station
Pak-Oman BPC review bilateral cooperation
Pak envoy meets DG Agence Presse Senegalais
Sindh Sports minister reviews arrangements for National Games
IHC reserves verdict on plea seeking formation of commission
Ahsan calls for utilizing China's expertise, technology in agriculture sector
Scattered rain with humid weather observed in city
PSO reports profit of PKR 15.9 billion in FY24
FBR rebuts rumors of upcoming amnesty scheme for smuggled vehicles
More Stories From World
-
Venezuela opposition candidate ignores second summons5 hours ago
-
Tennis: US Open day 2 results - 1st update6 hours ago
-
Oasis hometown abuzz after reunion tour announced6 hours ago
-
Tennis: US Open day 2 results6 hours ago
-
Meta CEO Zuckerberg says US pressure on Covid-19 posts was 'wrong'7 hours ago
-
Swiatek survives US Open wobble as Sinner, Alcaraz prepare to start7 hours ago
-
Markets tread water as traders eye US rate cut, Nvidia results7 hours ago
-
UN condemns Taliban's morality law targeting Afghan women7 hours ago
-
Paramilitary shelling kills 20 in Sudan camp: committee10 hours ago
-
Army says Israeli hostage rescued from Gaza after 10 months10 hours ago
-
Meta CEO Zuckerberg says US pressure on Covid-19 posts was 'wrong'10 hours ago
-
Kyiv test fired 1st Ukraine-made ballistic missile: Zelensky11 hours ago