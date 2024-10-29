Saudi Arabia Participates As Second Vice-chair Of INTOSAI Governing Board In Cairo
Umer Jamshaid Published October 29, 2024 | 10:50 AM
Cairo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2024) The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, represented by Dr. Hussam Alangari, General Court of Audit (GCA) president and International Organization of Supreme Audit Institutions (INTOSAI) second vice-chair, participated in the 78th meeting of the INTOSAI Governing board held Monday, in Cairo, Arab Republic of Egypt.
During the meeting, Dr. Al-Angari presented a report on the most significant activities of INTOSAI’s Policy, Finance, and Administration Committee (PFAC) in his role as chair and as co-chair of the INTOSAI-Donor Steering Committee (IDSC). He highlighted the roles played by both committees in achieving the objectives outlined in the organization’s strategic plan.
At the meeting, various topics and reports were reviewed and discussed, most notably the report of the Governing Board chair on the organization’s activities; the report of the General Secretariat on its financial, budgetary and administrative matters; reports submitted by the chairs of the Strategic Goals Committees, such as the Capacity Building Committee (CBC) and the Professional Standards Committee (PSC); a report by the INTOSAI Development Initiative (IDI); and reports of INTOSAI regional organizations.
INTOSAI aims to support its members in 195 countries to contribute effectively to the auditing of the public sector, enhancing public transparency, and promoting good governance in the organization’s member states.
