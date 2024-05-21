Saudi Arabia participates in 10th World Water Forum exhibition in Indonesia

(@FahadShabbir)

Jakarta, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2024) The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has taken part in the exhibition accompanying the 10th World Water Forum in Indonesia, held from May 18 to 25. The Saudi pavilion highlighted cutting-edge projects in water desalination, reusing, and modern technologies for water conservation and efficient usage.

Several entities responsible for the Kingdom's water sector participated in the pavilion, showcasing Saudi Arabia's innovations and technologies in water resources management.

The Ministry of Environment, Water, and Agriculture showcased a film about the history of water in the Kingdom. It covered topics such as the national water strategy and law, management of supply and demand, and efforts to reduce unauthorised drilling. It also addressed [managing and regulating] groundwater and surface water and water-related risks.

The Saudi Water Partnership Company showcased projects related to saltwater desalination, sewage treatment, transportation, and strategic storage and dam-building in collaboration with the private sector. The company highlighted its local and international awards and its success in lowering the cost of saltwater desalination to become the lowest cost globally.

The National Water Company showcased its expertise in distribution network management for drinking water and environmental treatment. Similarly, the Water Transmission and Technologies Company highlighted its contributions to the Kingdom's water system, including managing, operating, and maintaining the world's longest water transportation network.

The Saudi Irrigation Organization outlined its five-year project portfolio, strategic initiatives and digital transformation projects, highlighting its commitment to national environmental conservation objectives.

The Saudi Water Authority also highlighted its pivotal role in water sector management and security and its efforts to organise and enhance water supply chains.

Saudi Arabia's involvement in the 10th World Water Forum in Indonesia underscores its dedication to developing the water sector and fostering international collaboration to achieve water sustainability. It also confirms the Kingdom's progression towards the objectives of Vision 2030.