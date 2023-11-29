Saudi Arabia participates in conference of States Parties to Chemical Weapons Convention

(@FahadShabbir)

Hague, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2023) The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia is participating in the meetings of the 28th Conference of States Parties to the Chemical Weapons Convention, which started in The Hague on November 27 and will last till December 1, 2023, with a delegation headed by Saudi Ambassador to the Netherlands and the Kingdom's Permanent Representative to the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons Ziad bin Maashi Al-Atiyah.

Al-Atiyah stressed the Kingdom’s efforts to boost international cooperation to ban all weapons of mass destruction, and prevent their spread, and its call to make the middle East a region free of such weapons.

He also stressed the centrality of the Chemical Weapons Convention to the international efforts to prohibit weapons of mass destruction and strengthen international peace and security.

Al-Atiyah conveyed the Kingdom's strong condemnation of the Israeli aggression on Gaza Strip, and of its blatant violation of international law, which has severely damaged the credibility of the international community and deeply wounded humanity and its faith in an international community ruled by law, stressing that this makes it imperative to impose an immediate ceasefire and begin addressing the humanitarian catastrophe in Gaza.