Open Menu

Saudi Arabia Participates In UN High-level AI Advisory Body Meeting

Faizan Hashmi Published December 10, 2023 | 11:50 AM

Saudi Arabia participates in UN High-level AI Advisory Body meeting

New York, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2023) The United Nations High-level Advisory Body on Artificial Intelligence, composed of 38 members from various countries worldwide, has held its first in-person meeting in New York City, with the participation of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

The Kingdom was represented in the UN Advisory Body by the Shura Council's member Dr.

Latifa bint Mohammed Al-Abdulkareem, with the participation of a delegation from the Saudi Data and Artificial Intelligence Authority (SDAIA).

The meeting discussed the potential adoption of AI technologies, addressing challenges arising from their misuse, and delving into the governance mechanisms of AI at both the national and global levels.

In 2020, the Kingdom hosted a consultation session during the Global AI Summit organized by the SDAIA, discussing the establishment of this advisory body for AI under the UN.

Related Topics

United Nations Saudi New York Saudi Arabia 2020 From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 December 2023

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 December 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 December 2023

4 hours ago
 232 more Afghan families repatriated to homeland

232 more Afghan families repatriated to homeland

12 hours ago
 Couple dies as car hits roadside tree in Chishtian

Couple dies as car hits roadside tree in Chishtian

12 hours ago
 Yasin Malik being poisoned in Indian jail: Mushaal

Yasin Malik being poisoned in Indian jail: Mushaal

13 hours ago
 Thalassemia center inaugurated in Attock

Thalassemia center inaugurated in Attock

13 hours ago
Minister assures journalists to arrest killers of ..

Minister assures journalists to arrest killers of Jan Muhammad Mahar

13 hours ago
 Human Rights Day to be observed on Dec 10

Human Rights Day to be observed on Dec 10

13 hours ago
 PU women team wins trophy in swimming

PU women team wins trophy in swimming

13 hours ago
 Peshawar welcomes UN women's KoiJawaazNahi campaig ..

Peshawar welcomes UN women's KoiJawaazNahi campaign

13 hours ago
 ICT police’s crackdown against drugs continues

ICT police’s crackdown against drugs continues

13 hours ago
 PU marks Int’l Human-Rights day

PU marks Int’l Human-Rights day

13 hours ago

More Stories From World