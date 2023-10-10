Open Menu

Saudi Arabia Participates In UNESCO Executive Council's 217th Session

Published October 10, 2023

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2023) The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, represented by its permanent delegation to UNESCO, participates in the works of the 217th session of the Executive Council of the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO), which began on Monday at UNESCO’s headquarters in the French capital, Paris, and continues until the 18th of this month.

The Saudi participation, consisting of the National Commission for education, Culture and Science, and various competent national bodies.

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia's delegation is headed by the Saudi Ambassador to France Fahd Al-Ruwaili, who delivered the Kingdom's speech in the presence of high level representatives of the Council's 58 member states, Chairman of the Executive Council of UNESCO, President of the General Conference of UNESCO and Director-General of UNESCO.

Al-Ruwaili recalled the outcomes of the expanded 45th session of the World Heritage Committee, which was hosted by capital, Riyadh, from September 10 to 25 last year, stressing the potential that the Kingdom abounds in hosting such a meeting, citing the presence of nearly 3,000 delegations from UNESCO member states, observers, advisory committees and UNESCO employees.

He presented Saudi Arabia's bid to host the World Conference on Cultural Policies and Sustainable Development (MONDIACULT) 2025, stressing the Kingdom’s aspiration to cooperate with all concerned parties in achieving this objective.

