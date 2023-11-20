Saudi Arabia participates in World Radiocommunication Conference in Dubai

(@FahadShabbir)

Riyadh, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2023) The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia is set to participate in the World Radiocommunication Conference 2023 (WRC-23) on Monday with a delegation led by the Governor of the Communications, Space, and Technology Commission, Dr. Mohammed bin Saud Al-Tamimi.

The delegation includes representatives from government agencies and the private sector.

Scheduled to be held in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, from November 20 to December 15, the conference is expected to draw over 4,000 participants from regulatory bodies, government entities, and private organizations.

The primary objective of the conference is to explore ways to enhance the global utilization of the frequency spectrum in these sectors.

The conference proceedings will witness a review of the Kingdom's contributions and leadership in several international domains, notably sustainability in the space sector, empowering radio communications and innovative technologies, and future trends for 6G services.

The Kingdom will also focus on enhancing the utilization of frequency spectrum, satellite orbits for services related to international mobile communications, aviation and maritime transport services, as well as radio and meteorological services.

The Kingdom assumes leadership roles in the conference, leveraging its expertise as an active participant in the development and advancement of the topics under discussion. Additionally, the Kingdom presides over the Radio Regulations Board (RRB) committee.

The WRC-23 is an international conference organized by the International Telecommunication Union (ITU) every four years to coordinate efforts and discussions on the allocation of frequency spectrum for various types of wireless communications. It aims to ensure meeting the global society's needs for sustainable future communication technologies.