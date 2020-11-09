Saudi Arabia Participates in Yemeni War to Protect Its Own Lands - Ambassador to Jordan

AMMAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th November, 2020) Saudi Arabia has been taking part in the years-long war in neighboring Yemen to defend its own territory, the country's ambassador to Jordan, Naif bin Bandar Al-Sudairi, told Sputnik.

"Saudi Arabia has been participating in the Yemeni war to defend its lands, as they were subjected to terrorist attacks with the use of drones and ballistic missiles ... These attacks targeted civilian objects, including pumping stations, oil fields and civilian airports, and constituted a threat to the security of air and maritime navigation, as well as to the world energy supplies," Al-Sudairi said.

Yemen has been gripped by an internal armed conflict between the government forces, led by President Abdrabbuh Mansour Hadi, and the Shia rebel Houthi movement for six years.

Since March 2015, the Saudi-led coalition, working in cooperation with Hadi's forces, has been conducting air, land and sea operations against the rebels, who control the capital of Sanaa and large areas in northern and western Yemen.

The Houthis often use drones filled with explosives to attack Saudi border areas.