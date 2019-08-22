UrduPoint.com
Saudi Arabia Plans To Introduce Hajj Smart ID In 2020

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Thu 22nd August 2019 | 07:09 PM

Saudi Arabia plans to introduce Hajj Smart ID in 2020

Saudi Arabia plans to introduce Hajj Smart ID instead of passports in 2020 in a move to ease the pilgrimage for millions of Muslims in Makkah

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2019 ) :Saudi Arabia plans to introduce Hajj Smart ID instead of passports in 2020 in a move to ease the pilgrimage for millions of Muslims in Makkah.

The new ID will contain the pilgrim's information and documentation instead of carrying official documents including passports.

The card, which stores each pilgrim's health information, was used by 150 pilgrims during Hajj in 2019, and it was powered by a battery that runs for up to two years, Al Arabiya reported.

Moreover, the Saudi Arabia Ministry of Hajj and Umrah also developed a smartphone app for smart ID services.

