Saudi Arabia plans to introduce Hajj Smart ID in 2020

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2019 ) :Saudi Arabia plans to introduce Hajj Smart ID instead of passports in 2020 in a move to ease the pilgrimage for millions of Muslims in Makkah.

The new ID will contain the pilgrim's information and documentation instead of carrying official documents including passports.

The card, which stores each pilgrim's health information, was used by 150 pilgrims during Hajj in 2019, and it was powered by a battery that runs for up to two years, Al Arabiya reported.

Moreover, the Saudi Arabia Ministry of Hajj and Umrah also developed a smartphone app for smart ID services.