Saudi Arabia played positive role for signing of Riyadh Agreement: China

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2019 ) :China on Thursday welcomed the signing of Riyadh Agreement between the Yemeni government and the Southern Transitional Council and appreciated the positive role played by Saudi Arabia and other parties.

"China firmly supports efforts to uphold Yemen's sovereignty, independence, unity, and territorial integrity," Chinese Foreign Ministry's Spokesperson Geng Shuang said during his routine briefing held here while commenting on the accord between the Yemeni government and Southern Transitional Council signed in the Saudi capital on November 5.

"We welcome the signing of the Riyadh Agreement between the Yemeni government and the Southern Transitional Council," he added.

The spokesperson said that the Chinese side also appreciated the positive role played by Saudi Arabia and other parties.

"Taking the interests of Yemen and its people into account, we hope relevant parties to this issue will accelerate the political settlement process and restore peace, stability and normal order as early as possible," he added.

The Yemeni government and the Transitional Council reached the agreement more than a week ago under the auspices of Saudi Arabia.

Under the agreement, the Yemeni government will resume its activities from the provisional capital of Aden. The two sides also agreed to form a 50-member government of the North and the South.

The United Nations was quick to welcome and announce its support for the agreement. Special Envoy of the UN Secretary-General Martin Griffiths congratulated the government of Yemen and the Southern Transitional Council for the agreement and expressed the hope that this agreement will promote stability.