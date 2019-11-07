UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Saudi Arabia Played Positive Role For Signing Of Riyadh Agreement: China

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Thu 07th November 2019 | 05:32 PM

Saudi Arabia played positive role for signing of Riyadh Agreement: China

China on Thursday welcomed the signing of Riyadh Agreement between the Yemeni government and the Southern Transitional Council and appreciated the positive role played by Saudi Arabia and other parties

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2019 ) :China on Thursday welcomed the signing of Riyadh Agreement between the Yemeni government and the Southern Transitional Council and appreciated the positive role played by Saudi Arabia and other parties.

"China firmly supports efforts to uphold Yemen's sovereignty, independence, unity, and territorial integrity," Chinese Foreign Ministry's Spokesperson Geng Shuang said during his routine briefing held here while commenting on the accord between the Yemeni government and Southern Transitional Council signed in the Saudi capital on November 5.

"We welcome the signing of the Riyadh Agreement between the Yemeni government and the Southern Transitional Council," he added.

The spokesperson said that the Chinese side also appreciated the positive role played by Saudi Arabia and other parties.

"Taking the interests of Yemen and its people into account, we hope relevant parties to this issue will accelerate the political settlement process and restore peace, stability and normal order as early as possible," he added.

The Yemeni government and the Transitional Council reached the agreement more than a week ago under the auspices of Saudi Arabia.

Under the agreement, the Yemeni government will resume its activities from the provisional capital of Aden. The two sides also agreed to form a 50-member government of the North and the South.

The United Nations was quick to welcome and announce its support for the agreement. Special Envoy of the UN Secretary-General Martin Griffiths congratulated the government of Yemen and the Southern Transitional Council for the agreement and expressed the hope that this agreement will promote stability.

Related Topics

United Nations China Yemen Riyadh Saudi Independence Aden Saudi Arabia November From Government Agreement Unity Foods Limited

Recent Stories

Two Pakistani students gain highest mark for Cambr ..

56 seconds ago

Market rates of bullion in twin cities

58 seconds ago

China's interbank treasury bond index closes flat ..

3 minutes ago

Sindh Minister attends Eid Milad un Nabi (Peace Be ..

3 minutes ago

Afridi urges UNHCR to apprise world about Pakistan ..

4 minutes ago

Austria Blocks South Ossetian Foreign Minister Fro ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.