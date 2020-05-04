Saudi Arabia Pledges $500 Mln in Funding to Global COVID-19 Response - Health Minister

UrduPoint.com
Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Mon 04th May 2020 | 11:26 PM

Saudi Arabia will allocate $500 million to assist the international community in fighting the coronavirus pandemic and overcoming its consequences, Health Minister Tawfiq bin Fawzan Al-Rabiah said on Monday during an EU-led video conference of donor countries on COVID-19

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th May, 2020) Saudi Arabia will allocate $500 million to assist the international community in fighting the coronavirus pandemic and overcoming its consequences, Health Minister Tawfiq bin Fawzan Al-Rabiah said on Monday during an EU-led video conference of donor countries on COVID-19.

"The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has pledged $500 million and is urging all members and organizations to commit to empowering global solidarity and bridging direct funding gaps," the minister said.

According to him, this pledge is needed to ensure development and deployment of diagnostics, therapeutics and vaccine globally.

Meanwhile, South African President Matamela Cyril Ramaphosa said that the country would contribute 1.2 million Euros ($1.3 million) to coronavirus pledging effort. In addition, the leader said, the African Union has established a COVID-19 response fund, which has already raised $61 million from member states to help fight the pandemic.

