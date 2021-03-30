UrduPoint.com
Saudi Arabia Pledges $560 Million To Support Peace Efforts In Syria - Foreign Minister

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 30th March 2021 | 05:30 PM

Saudi Arabia Pledges $560 Million to Support Peace Efforts in Syria - Foreign Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th March, 2021) Saudi Arabia announced a new pledge of $560 million to support peace efforts in Syria and refugees, Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud said on Tuesday.

"We pledge another $560 million to support the refugees and lastly, I would like to commend the United Nations and the European Union for hosting this conference, and we hope that it will contribute to achieving peace and stability in Syria," the minister said at the EU-UN sponsored Syria donor conference.

