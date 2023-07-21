Open Menu

Saudi Arabia Pledges To Allow Israel To Attend UNESCO Summit In Riyadh - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 21, 2023 | 12:10 AM

Saudi Arabia Pledges to Allow Israel to Attend UNESCO Summit in Riyadh - Reports

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st July, 2023) Saudi Arabia has signed a host agreement with UNESCO guaranteeing all member states, including Israel, access to the World Heritage Committee meeting in Riyadh, media reported Thursday.

Israel's participation in the September meeting was the main obstacle to signing the agreement, Israeli news website Walla cited sources in the know as saying.

Saudi Arabia has no diplomatic relations with the Jewish state and refrains from any steps that could be seen as a rapprochement. If Riyadh upholds the commitment, it will be the first time that Israeli government officials have set foot in the kingdom.

UNESCO chief Audrey Azoulay reportedly told Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen during a meeting in Paris on Wednesday that the Gulf Arab state had agreed to guarantee unfettered access to all member states. Official invitations will be sent out in the coming days.

Sources told Walla that Israel was still concerned that the Saudis would find a way to bar the Israeli delegation from attending. The kingdom refused to issue visas to Israeli delegates who planned to go to a World Tourism Organization event held by the UN in Riyadh in March.

Related Topics

World United Nations Israel Riyadh Paris Saudi Arabia March September Jew Media Event All From Government Agreement Arab UNWTO

Recent Stories

Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy hosts ‘Design T ..

Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy hosts ‘Design Thinking Hackathon’

10 minutes ago
 Fleetwood sets pace at British Open alongside amat ..

Fleetwood sets pace at British Open alongside amateur Lamprecht

19 minutes ago
 Asgreen hails escape quartet as Tour de France spr ..

Asgreen hails escape quartet as Tour de France sprinters miss a beat

19 minutes ago
 World 'woefully off track' to achieve SDGs by 2030 ..

World 'woefully off track' to achieve SDGs by 2030, experts say as key meeting e ..

19 minutes ago
 Sisi to Head Egyptian Delegation at Russia-Africa ..

Sisi to Head Egyptian Delegation at Russia-Africa Summit - Source

19 minutes ago
 Kirby Says White House Was Aware of Kissinger's Tr ..

Kirby Says White House Was Aware of Kissinger's Trip to China, Seeks Similar Con ..

20 minutes ago
Revised PEMRA law aims to empower journalists, pro ..

Revised PEMRA law aims to empower journalists, promote responsible media environ ..

20 minutes ago
 Pakistan condemns another act of Quran's public de ..

Pakistan condemns another act of Quran's public desecration in Sweden

20 minutes ago
 Russia's Arctic LNG 2 Project to Be Implemented on ..

Russia's Arctic LNG 2 Project to Be Implemented on Time - Putin

35 minutes ago
 UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres Condemns Rus ..

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres Condemns Russian Attacks on Port Facilitie ..

35 minutes ago
 IAEA to Help Ukraine Secure Radioactive Sources in ..

IAEA to Help Ukraine Secure Radioactive Sources in Kiev, Kharkiv - Grossi

35 minutes ago
 Tour de France results and standings

Tour de France results and standings

35 minutes ago

More Stories From World