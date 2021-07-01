Saudi Arabia Prepared to Be Regional Hub for Production of COVID-19 Vaccines - Statement

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st July, 2021) Saudi Arabia is ready to become a regional hub for the production of COVID-19 vaccines so that it may serve underserved surrounding communities, the Saudi government said in a press release.

Supervisor General of King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Centre, Dr. Abdullah Al Rabeeah conveyed this message during a G20 event in Brindisi, Italy.

"In his remarks at the gathering, Dr. Al Rabeeah stated that the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia was uniquely equipped and ready to be a regional hub for the production of COVID-19 vaccines and other medicines and supplies, as well as for logistics activities," the release said on Wednesday.

Al Rabeeah emphasized that Saudi Arabia would be able to get COVID-19 vaccines to countries in the middle East, Africa, and Asia that are still experiencing high rates of infections.

Al Rabeeah also said the regional hub could be used as a distribution center for medical gases, protective equipment, and other items.