Saudi Arabia, Qatar See Highest COVID-19 Infection Rates Among Gulf Countries

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 01st May 2020 | 11:38 AM

Saudi Arabia and Qatar have topped the list of Arab Gulf countries with the highest rate of coronavirus infections, official data showed on Thursday

DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st May, 2020) Saudi Arabia and Qatar have topped the list of Arab Gulf countries with the highest rate of coronavirus infections, official data showed on Thursday.

Saudi Arabia reported 1,351 new cases in the past day, bringing the total to 22,753. Its death toll rose to 162 after a further five patients died.

Qatar came second with 845 new cases, which took the total past 13,400.

Ten people have died in the country since the start of the outbreak.

The United Arab Emirates reported 552 new cases in the past 24 hours. The number of confirmed cases is now more than 12,400, including 105 virus-related deaths.

Kuwait, Bahrain and Oman have all seen a relatively low number of infections.

In Kuwait, more than 4,000 have been infected and 26 have died. Some 3,000 have tested positive in Bahrain and a half of them have recovered, while eight have died. In Oman, 2,300 people have contracted the disease and 11 have died.

