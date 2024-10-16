Saudi Arabia raises localization rates in four health professions

Riyadh, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2024) The Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development and the Ministry of Health announced higher localization rates in four private sector health professions.

Effective April 17, 2025, the localization rate in radiology will be raised to 65%, medical laboratory to 70%, therapeutic nutrition to 80%, and physiotherapy to 80%.

This will initially apply to all facilities in major cities (Riyadh, Makkah, Madinah, Jeddah, Dammam, and Al-Khobar) and to large facilities in other regions.

During the second phase, which will start on October 17, 2025, localization rates will extend to include all facilities nationwide.

This aligns with Saudi Arabia's endeavor to make more employment opportunities available for Saudi nationals and enhance the quality of healthcare in the private sector.