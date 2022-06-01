UrduPoint.com

Saudi Arabia Ready To Promote Peaceful Resolution Of Ukrainian Crisis - Foreign Minister

Umer Jamshaid Published June 01, 2022 | 12:30 PM

DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st June, 2022) Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud told Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov that the Gulf monarchy is ready to make and support efforts aimed at achieving a peaceful resolution of the Ukrainian conflict and establishing stability in the region, the Saudi foreign ministry said on Wednesday.

Lavrov arrived in Riyadh on Tuesday to take part in a meeting of foreign ministers of the Gulf Cooperation Council and Russia.

"(Al Saud) has confirmed to (Lavrov) the kingdom's position on the Ukrainian crisis, which is based on international law and support for efforts aimed at achieving a political solution to end the crisis and establish stability and security. He indicated that the kingdom is ready to make the necessary efforts to assist in achieving a political solution to the crisis," the Saudi foreign ministry said in a statement.

Lavrov is on a tour in Gulf Cooperation Council countries this week. He visited Bahrain on Monday and traveled to Saudi Arabia on Tuesday. The previous time Lavrov visited Riyadh was in March 2021.

On February 24, Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine with the purpose of "demilitarization and denazification" of the country after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian forces. The West and its allies responded by imposing comprehensive sanctions against Russia. The international community is currently making every effort to resolve the conflict.

