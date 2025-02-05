Saudi Arabia reaffirms firm stance: No ties with Israel without Palestinian state

RIYADH, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2025) The Saudi Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Wednesday affirmed that the Kingdom's position on the establishment of a Palestinian state is firm and unwavering.

The ministry, in a statement, said Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, clearly and unequivocally has reaffirmed this stance during his speech at the opening of the first session of the ninth term of the Shura Council on September 18, 2024. He emphasized that Saudi Arabia will continue its relentless efforts to establish an independent Palestinian state with East Jerusalem as its capital, and will not establish diplomatic relations with Israel without that.

The crown prince also reiterated this firm position during the extraordinary Arab-Islamic Summit held in Riyadh on November 11, 2024. He stressed the continuation of efforts to establish a Palestinian state based on the 1967 borders with East Jerusalem as its capital, demanding an end to the Israeli occupation of Palestinian lands. He also urged more peace-loving countries to recognize the State of Palestine, and emphasized the importance of mobilizing the international community to support the Palestinian people's rights, as expressed in United Nations (UN) General Assembly resolutions, recognizing Palestine's eligibility for full UN membership.

According to the statement, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) also reaffirms its unequivocal rejection of any infringement on the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people, whether through Israeli settlement policies, land annexation, or attempts to displace the Palestinian people from their land. “The international community has a duty today to alleviate the severe humanitarian suffering endured by the Palestinian people, who will remain steadfast on their land and will not move from it.”

The KSA emphasizes that this unwavering position is non-negotiable and not subject to compromises. Achieving lasting and just peace is impossible without the Palestinian people obtaining their legitimate rights in accordance with international resolutions, as has been previously clarified to both the former and current United States administrations.