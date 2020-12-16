Saudi Arabia Receives 1st Batch of Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine - Health Minister

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th December, 2020) Saudi Arabia on Wednesday received the first shipment of the Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine approved by the country's food and Drug Authority last week, Health Minister Tawfiq Al-Rabiah has said.

"I am pleased to announce to citizens and residents the arrival of the first batch of the coronavirus vaccine this [Wednesday] morning. ... I hope that it will mark the beginning of the end of the crisis," the minister said when addressing the Saudi Budget Forum 2021.

The distribution of the vaccine will start in the next three days, the minister added, noting that 150,000 people have already applied to receive the vaccine via the "Sehhaty" (My Health) app since the start of registration on Tuesday.

The Saudi Ministry of Health earlier stated that the vaccination would take place in three stages, with each of them targeting specific groups of people.

The first stage focuses on citizens and residents over 65 years old, people who are vulnerable due to their occupation, and those who have immune deficiency, or two or more chronic diseases.

The second phase targets people who are over 50 years old, as well as the rest of medical specialists and those who have one chronic disease, while the third all citizens and residents who want to receive the vaccine.

The vaccine is free of charge for all citizens and residents.