UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Saudi Arabia Receives 1st Batch Of Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine - Health Minister

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 54 seconds ago Wed 16th December 2020 | 06:00 PM

Saudi Arabia Receives 1st Batch of Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine - Health Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th December, 2020) Saudi Arabia on Wednesday received the first shipment of the Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine approved by the country's food and Drug Authority last week, Health Minister Tawfiq Al-Rabiah has said.

"I am pleased to announce to citizens and residents the arrival of the first batch of the coronavirus vaccine this [Wednesday] morning. ... I hope that it will mark the beginning of the end of the crisis," the minister said when addressing the Saudi Budget Forum 2021.

The distribution of the vaccine will start in the next three days, the minister added, noting that 150,000 people have already applied to receive the vaccine via the "Sehhaty" (My Health) app since the start of registration on Tuesday.

The Saudi Ministry of Health earlier stated that the vaccination would take place in three stages, with each of them targeting specific groups of people.

The first stage focuses on citizens and residents over 65 years old, people who are vulnerable due to their occupation, and those who have immune deficiency, or two or more chronic diseases.

The second phase targets people who are over 50 years old, as well as the rest of medical specialists and those who have one chronic disease, while the third all citizens and residents who want to receive the vaccine.

The vaccine is free of charge for all citizens and residents.

Related Topics

Budget Saudi Saudi Arabia All Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Saif bin Zayed calls for updating legislations to ..

1 minute ago

ECP should take notice of govt’s decision of hol ..

5 minutes ago

Ministry of State for FNC Affairs explores future ..

16 minutes ago

MoHAP organises &#039;6th Virtual Regional Confere ..

16 minutes ago

Meeting of the Steering Committee for the implemen ..

27 minutes ago

UVAS holds online meeting on Pakistan/Denmark Dair ..

31 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.