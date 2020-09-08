UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Saudi Arabia Receives IAEA Support For Nuclear Power Development - Director General

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Tue 08th September 2020 | 04:40 AM

Saudi Arabia Receives IAEA Support for Nuclear Power Development - Director General

DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th September, 2020) The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) supports Saudi Arabia's attempts to start producing its own nuclear power, IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi told Saudi tv channel Al Ekhbariya on Monday.

Grossi said Saudi Arabia was interested in obtaining nuclear power.

He said the kingdom was preparing to move to a technical level in the nuclear power industry.

Related Topics

Nuclear Saudi Saudi Arabia TV Industry

Recent Stories

AED4.1 bn in credit facilities received by non-pro ..

4 hours ago

Adoption of national immunisation policy part of p ..

5 hours ago

Health Ministry announces 470 new COVID-19 cases, ..

6 hours ago

Global Council for Tolerance and Peace highlights ..

6 hours ago

Souq Al Haraj in Sharjah achieves 99% continued oc ..

7 hours ago

Pakistan&#039;s Kanupp-II nuclear reactor to start ..

7 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.