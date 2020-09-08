Saudi Arabia Receives IAEA Support for Nuclear Power Development - Director General

(@FahadShabbir)

DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th September, 2020) The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) supports Saudi Arabia's attempts to start producing its own nuclear power, IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi told Saudi tv channel Al Ekhbariya on Monday.

Grossi said Saudi Arabia was interested in obtaining nuclear power.

He said the kingdom was preparing to move to a technical level in the nuclear power industry.