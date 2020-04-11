UrduPoint.com
Saudi Arabia Records 3,651 Total Coronavirus Cases

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Sat 11th April 2020 | 01:00 AM

DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th April, 2020) The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Saudi Arabia went up by 364 overnight to 3,651, Health Ministry spokesman Mohammed Abdelali said Friday.

"Since the start of the coronavirus outbreak 3,651 people have become infected," he told reporters at a daily briefing.

Three more people died in the past 24 hours from coronavirus-related complications, taking the death toll to 47. The number of recoveries has reached 685.

