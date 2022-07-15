Saudi Arabia Records First Monkeypox Case - State Media

DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th July, 2022) The Saudi Arabian Health Ministry on Thursday detected the first case of monkeypox in a person who recently arrived from abroad, Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

SPA cited the health ministry as saying that the case was recorded in the city of Riyadh.

The ministry said that the person was subjected to thorough medical care under the country's health procedures, adding that it has already identified who had been in contact with the infected person; however, these persons have yet to show any symptoms.

The ministry reaffirmed that it continues monitoring the developments of monkeypox and is ready and capable of fighting against the disease. The authority also recommended all citizens follow health instructions, especially while traveling.

World Health Organization Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Tuesday the number of people diagnosed with monkeypox has reached 9,200, with infection detected in 63 countries.

Monkeypox is a rare viral disease that is usually transmitted to people from wild animals and is endemic in some African countries. The disease can be transmitted through body fluids, respiratory droplets, and other contaminated materials. The illness usually results in fever, rash, and swollen lymph nodes. The rash changes and goes through various stages before finally forming a scab, which later falls off.