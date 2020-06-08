Saudi Arabia Records Highest Daily Increase in COVID-19 Cases Since Late May - Ministry

DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th June, 2020) Saudi Arabia has confirmed record 3,369 new cases of the coronavirus over the past 24 hours, which brings the country's cumulative tally to 105,283, the Health Ministry said on Monday.

The number of those infected in the kingdom has been rising since late May as coronavirus-related restrictions have been gradually lifted.

According to the ministry's statement on Twitter, the death toll has risen by 34 over the past 24 hours to 746. In addition, over the past day, 1,707 COVID-19 patients have been cured bringing the number of recoveries to 74,524.

As of now, there are 30,013 cases are active with 1,632 patients being in critical condition, the ministry added.

In late May, officials in Saudi Arabia published proposals to begin a step-by-step easing of lockdown measures until June 21, when curfews put into place to curb the spread of COVID-19 will be lifted in almost all cities. In particular, Saudi mosques have already resumed Friday prayers, a large number of public and private businesses have been allowed to resume activities, and the government has also lifted the ban on domestic flights and interregional travel by any means of transport.