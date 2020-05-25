UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Saudi Arabia Records Over 2,000 New COVID-19 Cases Amid Curfew - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Mon 25th May 2020 | 07:10 PM

Saudi Arabia Records Over 2,000 New COVID-19 Cases Amid Curfew - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th May, 2020) The number of COVID-19 cases in Saudi Arabia has increased by 2,235 to 74,795, showing a positive dynamic, Al Arabiya website reported on Monday, citing the country's Health Ministry.

On Sunday, the daily increase of cases was 2,399, with the death toll standing at 390.

The country has also confirmed 2,148 recoveries, bringing the overall number to 45,668. The current death toll is at 399.

The country has imposed a 24-hour curfew from Saturday until this Wednesday in order to halt the spread of the virus.

Related Topics

Saudi Arabia Sunday From

Recent Stories

UAE leaders congratulate Argentinian President on ..

5 hours ago

UAE leaders congratulate Jordanian King on Indepen ..

6 hours ago

Gold Rate In Pakistan, Price on 25 May 2020

9 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

10 hours ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed visits security and service de ..

21 hours ago

SDTPS inaugurates Khorfakkan Monument

23 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.