Saudi Arabia Records Over 2,000 New COVID-19 Cases Amid Curfew - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th May, 2020) The number of COVID-19 cases in Saudi Arabia has increased by 2,235 to 74,795, showing a positive dynamic, Al Arabiya website reported on Monday, citing the country's Health Ministry.

On Sunday, the daily increase of cases was 2,399, with the death toll standing at 390.

The country has also confirmed 2,148 recoveries, bringing the overall number to 45,668. The current death toll is at 399.

The country has imposed a 24-hour curfew from Saturday until this Wednesday in order to halt the spread of the virus.