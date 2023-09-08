Open Menu

Saudi Arabia Records Remarkable 35% Drop In Road Accident Deaths, Aligning With Global Road Safety Goals

Muhammad Irfan Published September 08, 2023 | 10:36 PM

Saudi Arabia records remarkable 35% drop in road accident deaths, aligning with global road safety goals

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has recorded a substantial 35% decrease in road accident deaths over the past five years

RIYADH, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2023 ) :The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has recorded a substantial 35% decrease in road accident deaths over the past five years.

The World Health Organization (WHO) reported on Friday that the number of road accident deaths dropped from 9,311 in 2016 to 6,651 in 2021.

"This achievement not only underscores Saudi Arabia's commitment to enhancing road safety but also aligns with the global objective of reducing road deaths by 50% by the end of the United Nations Second Decade of Action for Road Safety, spanning from 2021 to 2030," it added.

The Kingdom's success in curbing road accidents is in harmony with the goals set forth in Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030, which emphasizes the implementation of directives from the Saudi leadership and unwavering support for the efforts of relevant authorities within the Ministerial Committee for Traffic Safety.

To attain this remarkable feat, Saudi Arabia has developed a robust methodology for tracking strategic performance maturity indicators. This methodology includes setting annual targets that directly impact the maturity indicators, ultimately working towards the approved annual strategic target for reducing road deaths per 100,000 people.

Saudi Arabia's accomplishment in road safety demonstrates its commitment to safeguarding lives on its roadways and contributes significantly to the global effort to make roads safer for all. This achievement reflects a nation's dedication to building a safer and more secure future for its citizens and visitors alike.

Related Topics

World United Nations Road Road Accident Saudi Traffic Saudi Arabia 2016 All From

Recent Stories

G20 gathers in India, without China's Xi

G20 gathers in India, without China's Xi

6 minutes ago
 PPP KP calls for holding general elections within ..

PPP KP calls for holding general elections within 90 days

6 minutes ago
 Crackdown launched against Qila Abdullah narcos pr ..

Crackdown launched against Qila Abdullah narcos producing factories

6 minutes ago
 UN condemns school occupations amid violence in Pa ..

UN condemns school occupations amid violence in Palestine camp

6 minutes ago
 Police bust gang of inter-provincial robbers

Police bust gang of inter-provincial robbers

6 minutes ago
 Date to encash withdrawn prize bonds extended : SB ..

Date to encash withdrawn prize bonds extended : SBP

11 minutes ago
FIA Commercial Banking Circle Peshawar crackdown a ..

FIA Commercial Banking Circle Peshawar crackdown against illegal hundi business

12 minutes ago
 PCB Chairman is serious about cricket in KP: GM Do ..

PCB Chairman is serious about cricket in KP: GM Domestic Cricket Junaid Zia

11 minutes ago
 International Literacy Day (IDL) observed

International Literacy Day (IDL) observed

12 minutes ago
 Philippines' unemployment rate rises to 4.8 pct in ..

Philippines' unemployment rate rises to 4.8 pct in July

12 minutes ago
 Chinese shares close lower Friday

Chinese shares close lower Friday

12 minutes ago
 NTDC endeavour to ensure smooth power supply in wi ..

NTDC endeavour to ensure smooth power supply in winter

12 minutes ago

More Stories From World