Saudi Arabia Registers 1,351 New COVID-19 Cases, Total Up to 22,753 - Health Ministry

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Saudi Arabia has registered 1,351 more coronavirus cases, taking the total of those infected to 22,753, the country's Health Ministry said on Thursday, adding that the death toll has risen to 162 people after five more fatalities have been confirmed

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th April, 2020) Saudi Arabia has registered 1,351 more coronavirus cases, taking the total of those infected to 22,753, the country's Health Ministry said on Thursday, adding that the death toll has risen to 162 people after five more fatalities have been confirmed.

The total number of patients who have recovered from COVID-19 in Saudi Arabia has increased by 210 to 3,163, according to the ministry.

The ministry's Wednesday report stated that the COVID-19 tally in Saudi Arabia amounted to 21,402 cases, with 157 coronavirus-related deaths.

Meanwhile, the Qatari Health Ministry has recorded 845 more coronavirus cases over the past day, bringing the total to 13,409. The death toll stands at 10 people.

According to the ministry, the total number of recoveries has reached 1,372, with 129 new recoveries registered over the past 24 hours.