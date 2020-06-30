Saudi Arabia Registers Almost 4,000 New COVID-19 Cases - Health Ministry

DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th June, 2020) Saudi Arabia has registered almost 4,000 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, and the overall tally has now surpassed 186,000, the country's Health Ministry said on Monday.

"Over the past 24 hours, 3,943 new coronavirus cases were confirmed, and the total number of cases reached 186,436," the ministry tweeted.

Moreover, the kingdom registered 48 new COVID-19 fatalities on Monday, taking the overall death toll to 1,599. At the same time, the number of recovered has surpassed 128,000.

On June 17, Saudi Arabia confirmed record 4,919 new cases. The infection rate has slowed in the second half of the month to less than 3,200 cases a day but has been on the rise again since late June.

Saudi Arabia has banned foreigners from visiting the country for Hajj, the annual Islamic pilgrimage to Mecca and Medina, this year amid the ongoing health crisis.