Saudi Arabia Registers First COVID-19 Death, Victim Afghan National in Mecca

Saudi Arabia registered the first coronavirus-related death on its territory on Tuesday, Health Ministry Spokesman Mohammed Abulaali said in a televised briefing

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th March, 2020) Saudi Arabia registered the first coronavirus-related death on its territory on Tuesday, Health Ministry Spokesman Mohammed Abulaali said in a televised briefing.

"[COVID-19 led to] one death, this is the first death registered, and it is a Afghan national who is 51 years old. The case was registered in Mecca," Abdulaali said at the briefing.

The ministry also registered 205 new cases in the country, bringing the total to 776 cases of infection, the spokesman said. More than half of the new cases were imported from abroad and found among people tested upon their arrival, Abdulaali added.

A nationwide curfew went into effect this week in the kingdom as a precautionary measure. Public spaces had largely already been closed for gathering, including the country's many mosques.