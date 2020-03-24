UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Saudi Arabia Registers First COVID-19 Death, Victim Afghan National In Mecca

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 24th March 2020 | 09:26 PM

Saudi Arabia Registers First COVID-19 Death, Victim Afghan National in Mecca

Saudi Arabia registered the first coronavirus-related death on its territory on Tuesday, Health Ministry Spokesman Mohammed Abulaali said in a televised briefing

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th March, 2020) Saudi Arabia registered the first coronavirus-related death on its territory on Tuesday, Health Ministry Spokesman Mohammed Abulaali said in a televised briefing.

"[COVID-19 led to] one death, this is the first death registered, and it is a Afghan national who is 51 years old. The case was registered in Mecca," Abdulaali said at the briefing.

The ministry also registered 205 new cases in the country, bringing the total to 776 cases of infection, the spokesman said. More than half of the new cases were imported from abroad and found among people tested upon their arrival, Abdulaali added.

A nationwide curfew went into effect this week in the kingdom as a precautionary measure. Public spaces had largely already been closed for gathering, including the country's many mosques.

Related Topics

Afghanistan Mecca Saudi Arabia From

Recent Stories

Khalifa bin Zayed issues law turning ADX to public ..

13 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi Executive Council issues decision appoin ..

14 minutes ago

Four people recover from coronavirus infection, 50 ..

44 minutes ago

TECNO has finally Launched Camon 15 in Pakistan

52 minutes ago

COVID-19: OGDCL converts its I-9 hostel building i ..

2 minutes ago

North Macedonia Steps Up COVID-19 Curfew to Separa ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.